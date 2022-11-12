Odisha bypoll: BJP fields Pradeep Purohit from Padampur

Odisha bypoll: BJP fields Pradeep Purohit from Padampur Assembly

Purohit, belonging to the BJP Kisan Morcha, was elected MLA from Padampur in the 2014 Legislative Assembly elections

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 12 2022, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 13:39 ist
BJP Flag. Credit: PTI File Photo

The BJP has declared Pradeep Purohit as its candidate for the by-election to the Padampur Assembly seat in Odisha.

Purohit, belonging to the BJP Kisan Morcha, was elected MLA from Padampur in the 2014 Legislative Assembly elections, but he had to face defeat from this seat in the 2019 elections.

Now, the BJP high command has once again expressed confidence in Pradeep Purohit for the by-election going to be held on the Padampur Assembly seat.

While making the announcement of the candidate for the Odisha Legislative Assembly by-election, BJP National General Secretary and Headquarters in-charge Arun Singh, said, "The BJP Central Election Committee has approved the name of Pradeep Purohit from Padampur for the upcoming Odisha Legislative Assembly by-election 2022."Bypoll will be held on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8. Padampur Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha last month.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Odisha
India News
Indian Politics
Bypolls

What's Brewing

NASA sticks to plan to launch moon rocket on Wednesday

NASA sticks to plan to launch moon rocket on Wednesday

Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera

Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera

Living with paranoid schizophrenia

Living with paranoid schizophrenia

Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron

Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron

DH Toon | 'Twitter will do lots of dumb things'

DH Toon | 'Twitter will do lots of dumb things'

Behind BMRCL's non-fare revenue goals

Behind BMRCL's non-fare revenue goals

 