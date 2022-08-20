Over 2 lakh houses damaged in Assam flood this year, Cachar worst affected district

The flood in Assam this year damaged over 2.04 lakh houses and completely washed away houses of 309 families in the state.

The state government on Saturday started disbursing financial assistance to the families for the reconstruction of their houses. Formally launching the disbursal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati that Cachar in South Assam was the worst affected with 81,538 houses damaged followed by Karimganj (28,364) and Nagaon (15,200).

"Out of the 2,04,348 houses damaged in the flood, 5,185 houses were fully damaged while the rest were partially damaged. Based on the reports submitted by the district administration, the government carried out verification and prepared the district-wise list for providing financial assistance. Today, we are disbursing Rs. 119.10 crores for the purpose," Sarma said.

"Apart from this, we will provide another Rs. one lakh to each of 309 families, whose houses were completely washed by the flood this year," Sarma said.

According to the norms, Rs. 95,000 would be given to 5,185 families, whose houses were fully damaged while 34,924 families whose pucca houses were partially damaged would get Rs. 5,200 each. Rs. 3,200 would be given to 1,53,326 families whose kutcha houses were partially damaged. Nearly 11,000 families would get an assistance of Rs. 2,100 for damage of huts and cattle sheds.

Floods and landslides that hit Assam in May, June and July this year claimed 199 lives (180 in floods, 19 in landslides) and affected 84 lakh people in the state. Cropland of over 2.41 lakh hectares was damaged due to the devastating flood.

Sarma said the survey for the reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure such as bridges, roads, culverts, schools, and Anganwadi centres would begin in September.