Over 50 Covid-19 cases detected in IIT Guwahati, campus now a containment zone

Officials said that no Omicron cases have been detected so far and samples of those who tested Covid-19 positive have been sent for genone sequencing.

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, Guwahati,
  • Jan 05 2022, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 18:27 ist
Assam has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases over the past three days. Credit: AFP File Photo

The campus of IIT Guwahati has been declared a containment zone after over 50 residents tested Covid-19 positive since December 30.

The infection was detected after a few students returned from their home towns, prompting officials to restrict entry of more students from outside and all outsiders into the campus.

An official statement issued by IIT Guwahati said one of the families in the campus have been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment and are recovering well.

Also Read | 3 African students test Covid positive in Assam

"The institute has stepped up the testing on campus. The institute is closely monitoring the situation constantly and all measures are being taken for isolation and treatment of the campus residents who have tested positive with mild symptoms. No new students are being allowed to enter the campus until further notice and a movement restriction is being implemented at all hostels," it said.

Officials, however, said that no Omicron cases have been detected so far and samples of those who tested Covid-19 positive have been sent for genone sequencing.

"We have also started a Covid-19 vaccine administration facility for all in the age group of 15-18 years, wherein COVAXIN is being administered," the statement said.

Assam has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases over the past three days. The daily case tally rose from 351 on Monday to 475 on Tuesday. There are currently 1,588 active Covid-19 cases.  

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said some restrictions would be in place keeping in mind the fast increase of Omicron cases in rest of the country. Sarma, however, denied possibility of a complete lockdown.

Assam
Covid-19
Coronavirus
IIT Guwahati
India News

