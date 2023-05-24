Parliament not Modi's own house to inaugurate: Moitra

Parliament not Modi's own house to inaugurate, will boycott ceremony: Mahua Moitra

Modi is set to inaugurate the new parliament building on May 28

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 24 2023, 15:27 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 15:27 ist
TMC MP Mahua Moitra. Credit: PTI Photo

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his decision to inaugurate the new parliament building, stating that it is not the housewarming ceremony of his house.

Modi is set to inaugurate the new parliament building on May 28.

Also Read | TMC, AAP to boycott new Parliament inauguration ceremony

"President of India is Number 1 in warrant of precedence, VP is Num 2 & Prime Minister is 3rd."

"Govt ignorant about constitutional niceties. This is NOT Modiji’s Grihapravesh for house that he built with his own money. @AITCofficial not attending May 28th party. Good luck to BJP," she said in a tweet.

The TMC, along with virtually all opposition parties, have decided to boycott the ceremony objecting to the PM doing the honours instead of the President.

Narendra Modi
Mahua Moitra
TMC
India News
Indian Parliament
Indian Politics

