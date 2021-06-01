Dhankhar says WB CM skipped 'public service' over 'ego'

PM meet row: Jagdeep Dhankhar says Mamata Banerjee skipped 'public service' over 'ego'

Besides Dhankhar, Suvendu Adhikary, and BJP MP Debosree Chaudhuri were present at the meeting

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 01 2021, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 13:15 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar during swearing-in ceremony of new minister of the State, at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday stirred fresh controversy by saying "ego prevailed over public service" on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting to review post-cyclone damages on May 28.

Dhankhar said the chief minister had called him before the meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district and indicated that she won't attend it if Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is present in it.

Read more: West Bengal Chief Secy retires, appointed as chief adviser to CM Mamata Banerjee

"Constrained by false narrative to put record straight: On May 27 at 2316 hrs CM @MamataOfficial messaged 'may I talk? urgent'," Dhankhar tweeted.

"Thereafter on phone indicated boycott by her & officials of PM Review Meet #CycloneYaas if LOP @SuvenduWB attends it. Ego prevailed over Public service," he said in another Twitter post.

Besides Adhikary, Dhankhar and BJP MP Debosree Chaudhuri were present at the meeting.

The chief minister said she skipped the meeting because "a BJP MLA has no locus to be present in a PM-CM meeting". Adhikari has defeated Banerjee in Nandigram seat in the recent assembly elections.

In a letter to the prime minister on Monday, Banerjee had written, "I wanted to have a quiet word with you, a meeting between the PM and the CM as usual. You, however, revised the structure of the meeting to include a local MLA from your party and I am of the view that he had no locus to be present in a PM-CM meeting."

Banerjee had also mentioned in the letter that she had no objection to the presence of the governor and other Union ministers in the meeting.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mamata Banerjee
Narendra Modi
Jagdeep Dhankhar
Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

10 of the strangest things that have been banned

10 of the strangest things that have been banned

This country's Covid toll is thrice its official count

This country's Covid toll is thrice its official count

A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day

A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day

Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result

Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result

The first Covid-19 vaccine passport in US

The first Covid-19 vaccine passport in US

The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm

The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm

Aerial spraying of disinfectants: Does it work?

Aerial spraying of disinfectants: Does it work?

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

French Open: A shocking exit and a sad day for tennis

French Open: A shocking exit and a sad day for tennis

 