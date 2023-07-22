Police make 6th arrest in Manipur disrobing case

Police make sixth arrest in Manipur disrobing case

Police said the arrested person is a juvenile.

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jul 22 2023, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 21:23 ist
Activists of SFI, DYFI and AIDWA participate in a rally to protest against Manipur's ongoing ethnic violence, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

Manipur Police have arrested a sixth person in connection with the May 4 parading of two women naked in Kangpokpi district of the state, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the arrested person is a juvenile.

Police had made the first arrest on Thursday, a day after a 26-second video of the horrific incident surfaced on July 19. Three more arrests were made later that day.

Also Read | Manipur violence: Tribal belt in Gujarat to observe bandh on July 23; Congress extends support

The fifth accused, 19-year-old youth, was arrested on Saturday.

One of the women seen in the video is the wife of an ex-army man, who served as a subedar in the Assam Regiment and had even fought in the Kargil War.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manipur
manipur violence
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heavy rains batter south Gujarat, Saurashtra

Heavy rains batter south Gujarat, Saurashtra

Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent

Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent

Memories helping understand world get stored long-term

Memories helping understand world get stored long-term

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

 