Polling under way for by-elections to four Tripura Assembly seats

As many as 1,89,032 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 25 candidates in the fray

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Jun 23 2022, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 10:35 ist
Tripura CM Manik Saha after casting his vote at a polling station during Assembly by-elections in Agartala. Credit: PTI Photo

By-elections to four assembly seats in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security arrangements, an election official said.

Polling to the Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar seats is taking place in 221 booths, and it will continue till 5 pm.

A total of 25 companies of central forces, apart from Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have been deployed.

As many as 1,89,032 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 25 candidates in the fray.

The by-elections in Agartala and Town Bardowali constituencies were necessitated after Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha quit as BJP MLAs and joined the Congress in February.

Surma seat in Dhalai district fell vacant after BJP legislator, Asish Das, was disqualified by Speaker Ratan Chakraborty and by-poll to Jubarajnagar was necessitated following the death to sitting CPI(M) MLA Ramendra Chandra Debnath.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is not a member of the assembly, is contesting from Town Bardowali constituency against Congress nominee Asish Saha.

Trinamool Congress and Left Front have fielded candidates in all the four seats.

