Protests erupted in Kolkata ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Protests erupted in several parts of Kolkata on Saturday hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two day long visit to the city. Members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and the Left Front workers staged dharnas in the city against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The TMCP started their sit in demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR in central Kolkata on Friday. TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister at Raj Bhavan in the evening, is expected to visit the TMCP agitators later in the day.

During his visit the Prime Minister will also attend a program of the Kolkata Port Trust where he is expected to share the dais with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

For Latest updates on CAA Protests, click here

He will also dedicate to the nation fpur renovated heritage buildings in Kolkata such as the Belvedere House, Old Currency Building, Metcafe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall.

The Prime Minister is expected to spend the night at Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission.

Apart from political parties several human rights organisations have planned agitations across the city.

This development comes at a time when the Chief Minister and her party is at loggerheads with the Centre and BJP over the CAA and NRC. Banerjee has repeatedly said that she will neither implement CAA and nor allow NRC and NPR to be held in Bengal.