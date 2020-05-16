Provide PPE to doctors, health workers at quarantine centres: Manipur speaker to govt

'Provide PPE to medicos at quarantine centres'

Manipur assembly speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh has urged the state government to provide Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to doctors and health workers deputed at the quarantine centres after a person tested positive for COVID-19 at such a facility.

Speaking to reporters during the opening of a quarantine facility at the Manipur College premises in his Singjamei constituency on Friday, Singh appealed to the people to come forward to help the frontline warriors in this hour of crisis.

Doctors and health workers at quarantine facilities have alleged that they are yet to receive PPE from the government.

"It was like asking the army to fight against an enemy without providing him arms and ammunition," a doctor who did not want to be identified said.

A person, whose mother died due to COVID-19 in Mumbai, tested positive on Thursday while being in isolation at a quarantine centre in Imphal East district after arriving here on May 5, the doctor sai

