Ready to withdraw FIR against Assam CM: Mizoram govt

The Mizoram government is ready to withdraw the FIR filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuango said on Sunday.

Even Chief Minister Zoramthanga did not approve the inclusion of Sarma's name in the FIR, he said.

"In fact, our chief minister did not really approve of mentioning the name of the Assam chief minister in the FIR. He suggested to me that we should look into it," he told reporters.

Chuango said that he will discuss the matter with police officials concerned and remove the name of the Assam chief minister if there is no legal validity to substantiate the allegations against him.

"I will hold discussion with the police officer who filed the FIR, and if there is no legal fit, we would like to remove the name of Assam chief minister from the FIR," he said, adding that he was unaware of the development when the criminal case was filed against Sarma.

The chief secretary, however, did not mention whether the cases filed against six Assam officials and 200 unidentified police personnel will be withdrawn.

The Mizoram Police booked Sarma, four senior Assam Police officers and two officials on different charges, including 'attempt to murder', 'criminal conspiracy' and 'assault'.

Also read: Assam's all-party delegation to visit Delhi, urge Centre to resolve Mizoram boundary dispute

The FIR was registered at the Vairengte police station by its officer-in-charge Lalchawimawia on July 26 soon after the violent clash with the Assam Police.

At least seven people from Assam, including six police personnel, were killed in the violence amid the border dispute between the two Northeastern states.

The four senior Assam Police officers named in the FIR are Inspector General of Police (IGP) Anurag Aggarwal, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Cachar Devojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar's Superintendent of Police Cahndrakant Nimbalkar, and Officer-In-Charge of Dholai Police Station Sahab Uddin.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli and Cachar Divisional Forest Officer Sunnydeo Chaudhary were also booked.

Also read: Mizoram bank on 1875 notification to solve border row with Assam

Besides, the Mizoram Police also registered criminal cases against 200 unidentified personnel of the Assam Police.

The four senior Assam Police officers and two officials were asked to appear before the investigating officer at the Vairengte police station on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police also summoned Mizoram's Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena and six others officials, including Kolasib's Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana and Superintendent of Police Vanlalfaka Ralte, for questioning on Sunday.