Religious leaders seek Mamata Banerjee's ‘intervention’ in hijab row

Religious leaders in Kolkata cutting across lines of faith, and who work closely together on issues concerning communal harmony, sought West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ‘intervention’ in the hijab issue.

The Dharmik Jana Morcha, a platform in existence for over two years with over 20 ‘dharm gurus’ of different communities, namely, Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and Buddhists spoke in unison against the restrictions on wearing of hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutions of Karnataka, alleging that it violates religious freedom.

“This is an issue of national importance. The chief minister has an important place in the national scenario, and the issue is associated with people’s sentiments. It’s appropriate that she puts forward her stand on this matter. On Morcha’s behalf, as well as on behalf of our organisation, we are going to write to her,” Maulana Abdur Rafique, state president, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, told Deccan Herald. The floating of the Morcha was facilitated by the Jamaat.

Unlike a few other Muslim organisations who are out to protest, Rafique said that the Jamaat is in favour of a resolution through intellectual discussions. “We think polarisation is not good for Hindus and Muslims, and the country. It’s being attempted. We aren’t in protests, and feel an intellectual discussion is needed on why Muslim girls and women wear hijab,” Rafique said. The Muslims who represent political parties have their limitations and have limited knowledge on Islam, he added.

Father Sanjiv Das, who represents a church in Barrackpore, felt that an issue is being created of something which is more cultural, rather than a political or religious issue. “It’s stupidity to interfere,” he said. Sanijv claime that Christians too are facing prosecution in the south and the north, and churches are under attack. “I have records,” he said. He feels that Christians in Karnataka too should speak up on the hijab issue, and Christian legislators should unite to raise the issue of their community’s prosecution.

Arun Jyuti Bhikku, a Buddist representative in the Morcha, said that Karnataka’s education minister should reconsider instructions concerning hijab. “I think Muslim girls will be deprived,” he said, adding that he has been wearing religious robes after receiving ‘diksha’ as a student of fourth standard. “Tomorrow I could be told not to wear this. It could be pagdi next. The government should reconsider,” he added.

