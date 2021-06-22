SC judge recuses from hearing pleas of CM Mamata Banerjee, Law Minister in Narada case

SC judge recuses self from hearing Narada case appeals

The issue would be now placed before Chief Justice N V Ramana who may take the decision and the pleas may be listed for hearing during the day itself

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 22 2021, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 12:47 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

Supreme Court judge Justice Aniruddha Bose on Tuesday recused himself from hearing appeals of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state law minister Moloy Ghatak about their role on the day of the arrest of four TMC leaders by the CBI in the Narada sting tape case.

As soon as a vacation bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Bose assembled to commence the day's proceedings, Justice Gupta said his brother judge is recusing himself from hearing these appeals.

Justice Gupta, presiding over the bench, said the issue would be now placed before Chief Justice N V Ramana who may take the decision and the pleas may be listed for hearing during the day itself.

The top court was scheduled to hear three appeals including that of the state government challenging the high court's denial for filing of affidavits by her and the state Law Minister in their role on the day of arrest of four Trinamool Congress leaders on May 17 by the central agency in the case.

It has been alleged that the state ruling party leaders played a key role in stopping the CBI from performing its legal duty after arresting four leaders in the case.

Supreme Court
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
Narada Scam

