Security forces bust insurgent hideout in Manipur

Security forces bust insurgent hideout in Manipur, seize arms

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Dec 02 2021, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 10:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

 A combined team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police have busted a hideout of a proscribed insurgent outfit, and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, officials said.

Based on specific inputs regarding the presence of Zeliangrong United Front (J) group cadres, the team had launched a search operation at Nungjang village on Tuesday, they said.

The militants managed to escape before the arrival of the security forces, the official said, adding, the arms and ammunition were recovered after conducting a thorough search of the area.

Further investigation is underway.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Manipur
militants
Assam Rifles
Northeast
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 