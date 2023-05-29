Six labourers electrocuted to death while working near high-tension wire in J’khand

Six labourers were electrocuted to death after an electric pole, which they were erecting, fell on a high-tension overhead wire in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Monday, officials said.

Baghmara deputy superintendent of police said that the incident took place near Nichitpur railway station, around 145 km from the state’s capital Ranchi.

Dhanbad divisional railway manager Kamal Kishore Sinha rushed to the spot after the incident.

“Six workers died after an electric pole which they were erecting fell on the railway’s high-tension overhead wire. A probe into the incident has been initiated,” the DRM said.