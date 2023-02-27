Surveys indicate gold deposits in Odisha

Surveys have indicated gold reserves in Odisha, Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick said in the assembly on Monday.

The surveys, conducted by the Geological Survey of India and the state Directorate of Mines and Geology, have indicated gold reserves in at least three districts -- Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, he said, replying to BJD MLA Sudhir Sama.

The areas where these gold deposits are likely to be present are Dimirimunda, Kushakala, Gotipur and Gopur in Keonjhar district, Joshipur, Suriaguda, Ruansila and Dhushura hill in Mayurbhanj district, and Adas in Deogarh district, he said.

The first surveys in these areas were conducted by the Directorate of Mines and Geology and the GSI in the 1970s and '80s, but the findings were not made public. A survey was again conducted over the last two years by the GSI, the minister said.