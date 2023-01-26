Tejasvi may join BJP's rural outreach drive in Bengal

Tejasvi Surya likely to participate in Bengal BJP's rural outreach programme

West Bengal will have rural polls in a few months, and political parties have started warming up for the same

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jan 26 2023, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 21:05 ist
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. Credit: PTI File Photo

Weeks after the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal announced a massive outreach programme, the BJP in the state has said that it’s launching a ‘mega campaign’ to reach out to every villager. 

Sources tell DH that the programme to be taken forward by the youth wing will have participation from national leaders, including Tejasvi Surya, MP from Bengaluru South constituency, and national president of the youth wing.

The state will have rural polls in a few months, and political parties have started warming up for the same.

Also Read | Have to defeat corrupt TMC regime: BJP at Nadia rally

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), in a press communication, stated that a border-village connect-campaign has been completed successfully, based on the ‘border outreach’ initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The youth wing now intends to launch ‘Gram Bangla Paridarshan and Sampark Abhiyaan’, through which 163 assembly constituencies (Bengal has 294 assembly constituencies) that cover rural regions, will be reached. 

The assessment and outreach programme is expected to take place in the second week of February. “National leaders will participate. We expect to have Tejasvi Surya’s participation too. The details are being worked out,” a party source told DH.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
West Bengal
India News
Indian Politics
Tejasvi Surya

What's Brewing

Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory

Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory

In a 1st, Indian field guns used in R-Day 21-gun salute

In a 1st, Indian field guns used in R-Day 21-gun salute

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try

Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

 