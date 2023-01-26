Tejasvi Surya likely to participate in Bengal BJP's rural outreach programme

Weeks after the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal announced a massive outreach programme, the BJP in the state has said that it’s launching a ‘mega campaign’ to reach out to every villager.

Sources tell DH that the programme to be taken forward by the youth wing will have participation from national leaders, including Tejasvi Surya, MP from Bengaluru South constituency, and national president of the youth wing.

The state will have rural polls in a few months, and political parties have started warming up for the same.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), in a press communication, stated that a border-village connect-campaign has been completed successfully, based on the ‘border outreach’ initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The youth wing now intends to launch ‘Gram Bangla Paridarshan and Sampark Abhiyaan’, through which 163 assembly constituencies (Bengal has 294 assembly constituencies) that cover rural regions, will be reached.

The assessment and outreach programme is expected to take place in the second week of February. “National leaders will participate. We expect to have Tejasvi Surya’s participation too. The details are being worked out,” a party source told DH.