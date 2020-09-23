TMC students' wing protests against farm bills in Kolkata

The Trinamool Congress students' wing protested in Kolkata on Wednesday against the farm bills, demanding that these should be scrapped.

Around a hundred members of the Trinamool Chatra Parishad marched from Subodh Mullick Square to Gandhi Statue at Mayo Road in the evening.

Carrying posters and placards against the BJP-led government at the Centre, the TMCP activists burnt copies of the bills.

"The Centre has done nothing to control the price rise of essential commodities. It is bulldozing these two anti- farmer legislations. The farmers will not get MSP. It will lead to a food crisis across the country," TMC secretary- general Partha Chatterjee said, addressing the programme.

"This food crisis will have a devastating impact on the poor and middle-class families. These bills have been passed only to help big corporations," the state education minister further said.

TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya demanded that the bills be immediately scrapped.

"Our party supremo has clearly said that we will never accept these anti-people bills. We will fight it out on the streets and ensure that these are scraped," he said.

Two key farm bills, dubbed by the government as the biggest reform in agriculture, were on Sunday passed by the Rajya Sabha by voice vote amid chaotic scenes by opposition members who demanded that they be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.

Earlier in the day, senior TMC leader and president of the party's youth wing Abhishek Banerjee in a tweet said the BJP government thwarted every rule in Parliament to pass these bills.

"@narendramodiji's regime is making a mockery of our nation! They fail to record the no. of farmer suicides in their reign and then claim to implement Pro-Farmer laws while thwarting every rule in Parliament. We'll not stay quiet & take this battle head-on! #WeStandForDemocracy," he tweeted.

The TMC women's wing staged a sit-in demonstration against the farm bills on Tuesday.