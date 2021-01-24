TMC supporters protest against 'insult' of Mamata

TMC supporters protest against 'insult' of Mamata Banerjee at Victoria Memorial event

TMC supporters reportedly raised slogans against the BJP and burnt tyres on streets in Birbhum, Hooghly and West Burdwan

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 24 2021, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 21:32 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

Trinamool Congress workers staged demonstrations in several districts of West Bengal on Sunday in protest against the "insult" of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a programme at Victoria Memorial, where she was greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

TMC supporters reportedly raised slogans against the BJP and burnt tyres on streets in Birbhum, Hooghly and West Burdwan.

Singer and former TMC MP Kabir Suman was also seen holding a placard that read 'Jai Bangla' at Gariahat in the metropolis.

The 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Subhas Chandra Bose in the state had ended in abject bitterness on Saturday when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to deliver her speech at the main 'Parakram Diwas' event at Victoria Memorial, after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans greeted her.

"Never have I been prouder to be part of Mamatadi's team. In an ocean of monkeys, she stands out as the lone lioness," TMC MP Mohua Moitra said in a tweet on Sunday.

TMC
Protests
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee

