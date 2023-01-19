TMC will make Meghalaya fall into 'Bengal-like debt trap': NPP

Trinamool Congress would make Meghalaya fall into a debt trap as they did in Bengal, the ruling National People's Party (NPP) said while countering Mamata Banerjee's promises during a rally in Garo Hills on Wednesday.

"The AITC government of West Bengal has a per capita debt of around Rs 59,000 in 2022-23, and the scheme under which Rs 1,000 is given to women is one of the reasons for increasing this debt. West Bengal government is already struggling with a severe financial crunch and finding it hard to keep afloat its social schemes, and this scheme has also affected other schemes," the NPP said in a statement.

The statement came hours after Mamata promised that the welfare schemes implemented in Bengal would be given to the people of Meghalaya if AITC is elected to power.

"With such a steep mountain of debts to clear, it is sure that the AITC will also make Meghalaya fall into a debt trap, and leave its people to face the brunt of it," the NPP said.

Addressing the rally at Mendipathar, Mamata alleged that the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government failed to provide electricity and jobs. She promised cash benefits for women, farmers, unemployed youths and others. The NPP countered her saying that the unemployment rate in Bengal was very high.

The NPP said in the past five years the MDA government had created the major infrastructure for development and showed a vision for the state's development. A special scheme for farmers has reached 4.5 lakh farmers while youths and youth organisations have been supported with financial assistance up to Rs one lakh for employment and job creation.

The Conrad Sangma-led NPP has set a target for an absolute majority in the Assembly polls on February 27. The TMC, led by former CM Mukul Sangma, has become its strongest contender.