TMC's Abhishek to appear before CBI in school jobs case

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee to appear before CBI in school jobs case on May 20

In a tweet acknowledging he has received the summons, Banerjee had said, 'unfazed by these events, I shall strive to serve the people ... bring it on'

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 20 2023, 10:22 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 10:24 ist
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, is scheduled to appear before the CBI at its Kolkata office on Saturday morning, as part of the agency's probe into the school jobs scam.

Banerjee who was on the campaign trail in Bankura had Friday said he was rushing back to Kolkata to answer the summons sent by the central investigative agency.

"You are hereby directed to appear before me on Saturday, at 11 am ..." the letter sent by a deputy superintendent of the CBI to Banerjee's Harish Mukherjee road address said.

Also read | Teachers’ recruitment case: CBI summons TMC’s Abhishek

In a tweet acknowledging he has received the summons, Banerjee had said, "unfazed by these events, I shall strive to serve the people ... bring it on."

Later on Friday, the TMC leader and nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, had in an impromptu speech delivered from atop his vehicle had also dared the central agency to arrest him if it has any proof of corruption or misconduct against him

"I dare the CBI to arrest me if they have any proof of corruption against me. They have been probing many cases in Bengal for the last several years. They should arrest me if they have any proof against me," Abhishek said at a rally in Bankura.

On Thursday, Calcutta High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Banerjee seeking recall of a previous order of the court which said that investigative agencies such as CBI and ED could interrogate him in the teacher recruitment scam.

The TMC leader's had name cropped up in a complaint filed by Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the scam. Ghosh alleged that he was being pressured by central investigating agencies to name Abhishek Banerjee in the school scam case.

An attempt on Friday to get a division bench and after that the chief justice of Calcutta High Court to hear his revision plea did not yield results.

The matter may now be taken up before a vacation bench of the High Court which will sit from Monday onwards.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

calcutta high court
India News
Abhishek Banerjee
CBI
Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee
TMC
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM unveils Gandhi bust near Hiroshima atom bomb site

PM unveils Gandhi bust near Hiroshima atom bomb site

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

Obama, Colbert among 500 Americans banned from Russia

Obama, Colbert among 500 Americans banned from Russia

DH Toon | Can Cong fulfill its poll promises in K'taka?

DH Toon | Can Cong fulfill its poll promises in K'taka?

Animated: When cartoons begin to move

Animated: When cartoons begin to move

Curbs in Cubbon Park: When a park excludes people

Curbs in Cubbon Park: When a park excludes people

Behind the scenes with a subtitler

Behind the scenes with a subtitler

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study

 