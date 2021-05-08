Tomar, Arun Singh central observers for electing Assam BJP legislative party leader

Tomar, Singh observers for electing Assam BJP leader

The BJP on Saturday named Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and its general secretary Arun Singh as central observers for the election of the leader of its legislative party in Assam.

The legislative party meeting is expected to be held on Sunday, and the leader will be the next state chief minister as the BJP-headed alliance has won a majority in the state assembly polls.

The BJP parliamentary board, the highest decision-making body of the party, also appointed Union minister G Kishan Reddy the central observer for election of the leader of the BJP MLAs in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his cabinet colleague Himanta Biswa Sarma are being seen as the two main contenders for the top post in the state.

Both were in the national capital on Saturday and held meetings with top party leadership, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, to discuss the leadership issue.

