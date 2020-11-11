Top ULFA (I) leader Drishti Rajkhowa surrenders in Meghalaya

Top ULFA (I) leader Drishti Rajkhowa surrenders

Rajkhowa is currently under the custody of the Army intelligence and is being brought to Assam, they said

  Nov 11 2020
Drishti Rajkhowa, the second-in-command of militant group ULFA (Independent) has surrendered in Meghalaya, government sources said on Wednesday.

He is known to be a close confidant of Paresh Baruah, the so-called 'commander-in-chief' of United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent).

The sources said Rajkhowa was based in Bangladesh till recently and came to Meghalaya few weeks ago.

His surrender is a major setback for the militant group, said a senior security expert.

The ULFA (I) has been demanding an independent state of Assam. The government had banned the outfit in 1990.

