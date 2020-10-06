Top UPRF militant killed in encounter in Assam: Police

Top UPRF militant killed in encounter in Assam: Police

PTI
PTI, Guwahati/Diphu,
  • Oct 06 2020, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 16:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Martin Guite, the self-styled 'chairman' of militant outfit United People's Revolutionary Front (UPRF), has been killed in a night-long encounter in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation in the forests of Singhasan Hill on Monday night, a senior police officer from Karbi Anglong said.

The UPRF militants opened fire on the police team, to which the personnel retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire that lasted till early in the morning, he said.

"When we searched the area after sunrise, we found Guite lying there," the officer said.

Confirming the development, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh tweeted: "Late last evening, Martin Guite, SS Chairman of UPRF, an insurgent group active in Karbi Anglong, was wounded and later declared dead in exchange of fire with team of @assampolice in Manja PS area of Karbi Anglong."

The police team also seized a 7.65 mm pistol and four cartridges from the spot, the district police officer said.

A search operation is underway to nab more militants of the outfit, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam
Police
militant

What's Brewing

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space for Covid burials

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space for Covid burials

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

Here's how male Baboons benefit from female friends

Here's how male Baboons benefit from female friends

Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue

Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue

Tabu, Taapsee top McAfee's 'dangerous celebrity' list

Tabu, Taapsee top McAfee's 'dangerous celebrity' list

 