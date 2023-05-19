Violence-hit Manipur stares at shortage of medicines due to highway blockade 

The violence-hit Manipur may face shortage of medicines and life saving drugs with several trucks stranded due to a blockade on the NH-2 imposed by protesters.

President of Manipur Chemists and Druggists Association Rakesh Rajkumar told reporters in Imphal on Friday that at least 30 trucks remained stranded at Dimapur in Nagaland and Guwahati in Assam owing to the blockade on the NH-2 that connects Imphal with Dimapur and rest of the country.

"At least 12 trucks are stranded in Dimapur and are unable to ply fearing violence by the protesters. Another 18 trucks are stuck in Guwahati," he said.

Rajkumar said the state was already witnessing around 40 per cent shortage in supply of medicines and other drugs due to the violence and the highway blockade. "The government should take urgent steps to break the blockade. We also appeal to the protesters to withdraw the blockade as people belonging to all communities will suffer due to shortage of medicines," he said.

Angry people have blocked the NH-2 at several stretches in the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district to protest the ethnic conflict that has claimed at least 73 lives since May 3. Over 35,000 others have been displaced due to the violent clashes.

Army and central paramilitary forces have controlled the violence but blockade of the NH-2 continues to be worrisom. This has seriously impacted the supply of essential commodities including medicines. The army and Assam Rifles provided security cover to trucks to transport essential items through the NH-37 that connects Imphal with rest of the country via Jiribam. But transportation through the NH-37 takes more time and transportation cost is also more.

"Transportation cost will be more if we use the NH-37. And we can not increase the MRP of the medicines too," Rajkumar said.

The restrictions on the use of mobile and broadband internet is still on while army and other security forces are carrying out patrolling to prevent further violence.