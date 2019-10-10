WB Guv 'shocked' over killing of teacher, family

Expressing shock over the brutal killing of a school teacher and his family members in Murshidabad district, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the incident reflects the law and order situation of the state.

A primary school teacher, his wife and 8-year-old son were hacked to death by "unidentified miscreants" inside their residence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday.

"I am shocked, distressed and pained at the inhuman brutal killing of a school teacher, his wife and his son in Murshidabad district. This is a critical reflection of the state of affairs and the law and order of West Bengal," Dhankhar told PTI.

Dhankhar said he has sought a report on the killing from the state government on an urgent basis.

"I call upon the law enforcement agencies to pursue the culprits and bring them to book," he said.

The bodies of Bondhu Gopal Pal, a 35-year-old primary school teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty and son Angan were found lying in a pool of blood inside their residence at Jiaganj in Murshidabad district on Tuesday.