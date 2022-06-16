WBSSC scam: CBI raids WBBSE office, questions staff

WBSSC scam: CBI raids WBBSE office, questions staff

Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari have also been questioned by the CBI

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 16 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 14:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

CBI sleuths on Thursday conducted raids at the office of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) as part of their probe into the alleged illegal appointments in state-sponsored and aided schools, a senior official said.

The six-member team, besides carrying out searches at WBBSE's Salt Lake office, questioned staff members there, the agency official stated.

"Our officers were there in connection with the probe into school appointment scam. They are talking to staff members and conducting search operations," he said.

The central investigation agency is probing into alleged irregularities in appointments of teachers by School Service Commission (SSC), on the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari have also been questioned by the CBI for their alleged involvement in the scam.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
scam
recruitment scam
CBI
India News

What's Brewing

ASI focuses on restoration of mantapas in Hampi

ASI focuses on restoration of mantapas in Hampi

DH Toon | 'Agnipath' no match for cheap thrills online!

DH Toon | 'Agnipath' no match for cheap thrills online!

Hunger crisis to force record global displacement: UN

Hunger crisis to force record global displacement: UN

Students learn through puppets in this school

Students learn through puppets in this school

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

 