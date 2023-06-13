Bengal rural polls: HC orders central forces deployment

West Bengal panchayat polls: Calcutta HC orders deployment of central forces

The court also left it to the discretion of the SEC to take a call on extension of time for filing of nominations.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 13 2023, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 18:21 ist
There have been increasing reports of violence in Bengal ahead of the polls. Credit: PTI Photo

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces for the West Bengal panchayat elections scheduled to be held on July 8.

The court also left it to the discretion of the State Election Commission (SEC) to take a call on extension of time for filing of nominations, refusing to consider a prayer in this regard.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the SEC for requisition of central forces to work in tandem with the police force of West Bengal for the rural polls.

The high court made it clear that the prayer for extension of time for filing of nominations, the last date of which is June 15, cannot be considered.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, said the discretion to extend the time lies entirely with the SEC, and that it is competent to take a decision on the matter.

