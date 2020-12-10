'Workers beaten up by TMC cadres before Nadda's visit'

Workers beaten up by TMC cadres at Bengal's Diamond Harbour ahead of JP Nadda's visit: BJP

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy alleged that a "jungle raj" is going on in West Bengal.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 10 2020, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 12:35 ist
BJP National President JP Nadda addresses during the inauguration of State BJP election office in Kolkata on Dec 9. Credit: PTI

The BJP on Thursday alleged that its workers were beaten up by TMC cadres in Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district ahead of its party President J P Nadda's visit there.

Banners of the saffron party were torn at the venue of Nadda's program and some of its workers were also beaten up by the ruling TMC, the state BJP sources said.

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy alleged that a "jungle raj" is going on in West Bengal.

"The rule of law has ceased to exist in Bengal. The opposition parties are not allowed to conduct their programs. A jungle raj is going on in the state," Roy said.

Local leaders of the TMC denied the allegations, saying that these are "baseless" and "politically motivated".

Nadda had arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to take stock of the state BJP's activities and participate in an ongoing mass outreach campaign, which was taken up ahead of the 2021 assembly elections.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
Kolkata
TMC
politics

What's Brewing

Where India stands globally for rate of Covid-19 tests

Where India stands globally for rate of Covid-19 tests

Why did Mount Everest's height change?

Why did Mount Everest's height change?

10 years of 'Band Baaja Baaraat': A memorable movie

10 years of 'Band Baaja Baaraat': A memorable movie

Kamala Harris, Anthony Fauci most mispronounced names

Kamala Harris, Anthony Fauci most mispronounced names

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

A pandemic of noises!

A pandemic of noises!

The right of the married woman

The right of the married woman

 