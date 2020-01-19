Young lawyers, women, students in Assam stand against CAA

A group of young lawyers in Assam has formed an association to fight the legal battle against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 in the Supreme Court together and spread correct information about the implications of the act.

The Advocates’ Association for Indigenous Rights of Assamese (AAIRA), which was formed recently also moved a petition in the Supreme Court on January 10 challenging the constitutional validity of the amended act.

"Large scale illegal immigration from Bangladesh over several decades has been altering the demographic complexion in Assam. It poses a grave threat both to the identity of the Assamese people as well as to national security. No other state has ever faced such illegal immigration like Assam since independence. Now the CAA will further aggravate the situation and indigenous identity of the Assamese will go extinct," said a statement issued by the association.

Assam witnessed violent protests against CAA between December 11 and 13 last year soon after it was passed in the Parliament.

All women protest:

Hundreds of women, irrespective of party affiliations staged a protest against the CAA in Guwahati and some other parts of Assam on Sunday. Popular actress of Assamese cinema, Barasha Rani Bishaya, who led the protest in Guwahati said the amended act was a danger for women too as it would reduce the indigenous communities into minorities and threaten their identity.

The women protesters read out the Preamble of the Constitution and took a pledge against the CAA. "Women plays a significant role in building a family and the society and so it is an equal responsibility for us to come out to the streets and protest the CAA, which will destroy our community," Bishaya said.

AASU slams BJP:

The influential All Assam Students' Union, leading the anti-CAA agitation charged that BJP failed to fulfil the promise it made to voters in Assam before 2014 and 2016 (Assembly polls) and instead took a U-turn by bringing the CAA. It said BJP's common minimum programme promised to implement the Assam Accord of 1985, which promised to go detect all post-1971 migrants. But BJP's CAA wants to give citizenship to the Hindu migrants till 2014, violating the accord, AASU advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya said.