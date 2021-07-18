Youth killed in BSF firing in West Bengal's Bhatgachhi

Youth killed in BSF firing in West Bengal's Bhatgachhi

BSF sources said that a patrolling team found that four-five men were trying to cut the barbed wire fencing from the Indian side territory early on Saturday

PTI
PTI, Chapra, West Bengal,
  • Jul 18 2021, 02:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 02:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A 19-year-old man who along with others allegedly attacked BSF personnel was shot dead by the force in Nadia district of West Bengal on Saturday, sources said.

The incident occurred at Bhatgachhi village under Chapra police station bordering Bangladesh.

BSF sources said that a patrolling team found that four-five men were trying to cut the barbed wire fencing from the Indian side territory early on Saturday.

When challenged by the border guards, they allegedly attacked them with stones and sharp weapons, forcing them to fire in self-defence, the sources said.

One resident of the village, identified as Ashif Halsana, was killed in the firing.

The BSF lodged a complaint with the police in this connection.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal
Border security force
BSF

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cannabis first domesticated 12,000 years ago: Study

Cannabis first domesticated 12,000 years ago: Study

Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation

Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

 