EC frowned on invoking martyrs in polls but uses symbol in Bengal ad

Urging voters to take part in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India invoked the armed forces in an advertisement, even as it advises against involving Defence personnel during a poll campaign.

The image shared by the EC during the fourth phase of polling illustrates what looks like a silhouette of the Amar Jawan Jyoti along with a sketch of cartoonist R K Laxman’s ‘Common Man’ paying homage to martyrs with flowers in hand. “They sacrifice for their country. Can’t you even vote for the country?” the advertisement read.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti is a memorial symbolised by a rifle standing on its barrel atop a marble pedestal, with a soldier's helmet over it and an eternal flame burning beside it. It was built in 1972 underneath the India Gate arch in memory of the soldiers who lost their lives during the Indo-Pakistan war.

However, a senior EC officer reportedly said that silhouette is supposed to signify the police forces as well.

“Our intention is completely different. First, the silhouette used here is not just meant for the armed forces, it is supposed to signify the police forces, too. Moreover, we are not politicising the armed forces for electoral gains. Our purpose is to exhort voters to come out and vote,” the officer was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Armed forces are “apolitical” and “neutral stakeholders” in a modern democracy and hence should not be dragged into an election, the EC had reportedly argued in the past.

According to the report, EC had also advised political parties to “desist from displaying photographs of Defence personnel or photographs of functions involving Defence personnel in advertisements, or otherwise as part of their election propaganda/campaign."

Elections to the 294-member assembly are being held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Results will be announced on May 2.

