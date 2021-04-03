ED attaches assets worth Rs 197 cr in Unitech PMLA case

ED attaches assets worth over Rs 197 cr in connection with Unitech Group PMLA case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 03 2021, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 17:55 ist
The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over Rs 197 crore in connection with a money laundering case registered against real estate firm Unitech Group, the agency said on Saturday.

A total of 10 properties, including a resort each in Sikkim (Gangtok) and Kerala (Alappuzha), have been provisionally attached under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"The registered value of these immovable properties is Rs 197.34 crore and these immovable properties are owned by the various entities of Carnoustie Group," the ED said.

"The Unitech Group had diverted proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 325 crore to Carnoustie Group and in turn, the entities of Carnoustie Group purchased several immovable properties from these funds," the ED claimed in a statement.

A few days ago, the agency had similarly attached assets worth Rs 152.48 crore of the Unitech Group.

A criminal case was registered under various sections of the PMLA against the Unitech Group and its promoters over allegations that the owners -- Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra -- illegally diverted over Rs 2,000 crore to Cyprus and Cayman Island.

Recently, the agency had also raided 35 premises in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai as part of a probe in the case.

The PMLA case was registered by the agency after studying multiple FIRs filed by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against the promoters and the company, including an instance where they allegedly failed to complete a housing project on time in Gurgaon.

