ED attaches assets worth over Rs 53 crore in GDR 'scam'

ED attaches assets worth over Rs 53 crore in GDR 'scam'

A GDR is defined as a negotiable financial instrument issued by a depository bank and it enables a company to reach investors in capital markets abroad.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2023, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 21:18 ist
ED logo. Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 59 crore of a Person of Indian Origin (PIO) based in London and some other entities as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged global depository receipts (GDR) scam.

A GDR is defined as a negotiable financial instrument issued by a depository bank and it enables a company to reach investors in capital markets abroad.

The properties belong to London-based Arun Panchariya, Sanjay Aggarwal and India Focus Cardinal Fund. The assets with a total value of Rs 59.37 crore have been seized in a probe pertaining to Hyderabad-based Farmax India Limited, the ED said in a statement.

Also Read | Supreme Court issues notice to ED on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order on custody

Panchariya and his linked entities like London-based Pan Asia Advisors Limited (now known as Global Finance and Capital Limited), India Focus Cardinal Fund and Vintage FZE ("Vintage" - now known as Alta Vista International FZE) along with his associates like Aggarwal, Jalaj Batra and others designed and executed a "fraudulent" GDR scheme in connivance with Farmax India Limited promoters/directors Morthala Sreenivas Reddy and Morthala Malla Reddy to "cheat and defraud the Indian investors", the ED alleged.

According to rules, when GDR of an Indian company is subscribed abroad, the proceeds are mandated to be repatriated to India unless they are deposited abroad to meet future forex requirements.

However, in the case of Farmax India Limited, GDR proceeds amounting to $ 71.91 million (equivalent to Rs 318 crore at prevailing exchange rate at the time of issuance of GDRs in June and August 2010) were not repatriated to India, even as there were no bonafide future forex requirements, the ED said.

The GDR proceeds amounting to $ 56.57 million, which were received in Farmax India Limited's bank account in EURAM Bank, Austria were pledged as security against the loan taken by GDR subscriber Vintage FZE, it said.

The money laundering case stems from a Telangana Police FIR filed against the accused earlier.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ED
Enforcement Directorate
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days

Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release in Aug 18

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release in Aug 18

World's biggest permafrost crater begins to thaw

World's biggest permafrost crater begins to thaw

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

 