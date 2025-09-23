<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-based Microland, an AI-first, platform-led technology infrastructure services company, announced on Tuesday that it has opened a new corporate office at Woodbridge Corporate Plaza, Iselin, New Jersey. This expansion comes at a time when the US and India are holding trade talks.</p><p>Founded by Pradeep Kar, the company employs over 4,200 people across offices and delivery centres in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.</p> .Infra management services is the new IT growth engine.<p>“We are investing in our people and technologies with an AI-first approach,” said Sam Mathew, President, Microland. “With our new corporate office in Iselin, New Jersey, alongside our growing footprint through delivery centres in Seattle, Alpharetta, and</p><p>Cincinnati, we are reinforcing our strong presence in the US and our commitment to delivering unmatched value and resilience to our customers," he added.</p><p>The company's operations are currently in more than 100 countries, and it brings in over 35 years of expertise in digital networks, cloud, data centres, workplaces and cybersecurity.</p> .<p>“Microland’s continued investment in New Jersey underscores our state’s position as a hub for innovation and technology,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “As enterprises embrace digital transformation and AI-led solutions, companies like Microland are critical in shaping the future of technology infrastructure," he said.</p><p>“Microland’s decision to establish its new corporate office in Iselin is a testament to New</p><p>Jersey’s strength as a global hub for innovation and technology,” said Welsey</p><p>Mathews, President and CEO of Choose New Jersey. </p><p>He also added that this investment underscores the strong ties between New Jersey and India.</p>