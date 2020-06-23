ED raids in Delhi in probe against AAP's Tahir Hussain

ED raids several locations in Delhi in probe against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in Delhi riots case

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 23 2020, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 15:16 ist
Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (C) leaves from Sunlight Police Station to produce at Karkardooma Court, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI file photo

 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations including at the premises of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi riots case, officials said.

They said at least six premises in Delhi, Noida and few other locations in the national capital region are being searched.

The raids are aimed at collecting evidence in the case, they said.

The ED, in March, had booked suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Hussain, Islamist group PFI and some others on charges of money laundering and alleged funding of the recent riots in Delhi.

The criminal case was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the raids are being carried out under these provisions, officials said.

Hussain is facing charges of killing an Intelligence Bureau official during the riots in northeast Delhi early this year. 

Similar charges to probe the riots have also been pressed against the Popular Front of India (PFI) which is already facing a separate PMLA probe.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AAP
Delhi
Violence
Tahir Hussain
Citizenship Amendment Act

What's Brewing

New normal: Back into the groove

New normal: Back into the groove

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

 