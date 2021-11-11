Waqf Board land case: ED raids under way in Pune

ED raids under way at 7 locations in Pune in connection with Waqf Board land scam case

DHNS,
  • Nov 11 2021, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2021, 14:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at seven locations in Pune in connection with a Waqf Board land scam case, according to ANI

More to follow...

Enforcement Directorate
Maharashtra
Pune
India News

