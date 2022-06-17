ED searches under way in 10 places in Delhi in case against Satyendar Jain

10 ED searches under way in case against Satyendar Jain

At least 10 residential and business locations are being covered by the officials of the federal probe agency under the searches

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 17 2022, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 10:24 ist
Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at multiple locations in the national capital region in connection with a money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his associates, officials said Friday morning.

At least 10 residential and business locations are being covered by the officials of the federal probe agency under the searches.

Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is in judicial custody at present.

The agency had claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after similar raids were conducted against Jain's family and others after his arrest.

Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is being probed by the agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings.

