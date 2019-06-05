Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with fervour in T'gana

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with traditional fervour in Hyderabad and other towns in Telangana on Wednesday.

Muslims offered Eid prayers at Eidgahs and mosques and greeted each other. Major congregations were witnessed at the famous Mir Alam Eidgah, Yusufguda Eidgah and others in Hyderabad and also Mahabubnagar, Khammam and other towns in the state.

Police made tight security arrangements for the smooth conduct of Eid prayers. Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, who inspected the arrangements, conveyed his greetings on the occasion.

TRS MLAs T Harish Rao, Maganti Gopinath and party MP Nama Nageswara Rao met the faithful in their constituencies and conveyed their wishes. State Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali hosted a lunch on the occasion.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao and other dignitaries attended, according to TRS sources.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other leaders had conveyed their greetings on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.