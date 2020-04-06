Elderly account for 19% COVID-19 infections; 63% deaths

India’s elderly account for 19% of the total COVID-19 infections, but 63% of the 109 deaths across the country.

The country also witnessed its highest increase in COVID-19 cases in a single day as 693 new patients were found infected by the virus taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,067.

According to Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry, 47% positive cases are in people below the age of 40 years, 34 % cases in the age group of 40 to 60 years and 19 % cases are above 60 years of age.

While 63% of the total 109 deaths belonged to the 60 years plus age group, 86% of the fatalities were due to co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, heart ailments or chronic kidney issues.

Out of total positive cases, 76% are males while women comprise 24 %. Males account for 73% of total deaths and females the rest 27%.

He said those above 60 years of age accounted for 63% of the total deaths, while those between 40 years and 60 years comprised 30% of the dead. Seven per cent deaths were reported among those below the age of 40.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

86% of deaths amongst people with co-morbidities indicate that young persons with a history of illnesses such as diabetes, kidney issues, hypertension, heart ailments, and asthma were susceptible to the disease.

Aggarwal said that elders should be protected and every youth has to be careful that they maintain sufficient social distance to not pass the infection to anyone in the family, particularly the elderly.

He said of the 4067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the country, 1445 were epidemiologically linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital last month.

“We have quarantined 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers as well as people who have come in contact with them,” Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 6

Besides, five villages in Haryana where the Jamaat workers had stayed have been sealed off completely and placed under quarantine.

“So far 2,083 foreign TJ members have been identified out of which 1,750 have been blacklisted,” she said.

Last week, the government has cancelled visas of hundreds of Tablighi Jamaat members for their involvement in activities in violation of their visa conditions.