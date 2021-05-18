Eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal dies of Covid-19

Eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal dies of Covid-19

Aggarwal (62) was the former national president of the Indian Medical Association

PTI
PTI,
  • May 18 2021, 08:50 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 08:50 ist
He passed away at 11.30 pm on Monday after a 'lengthy battle with Covid-19'. Credit: Twitter/@DrKKAggarwal

Padma Shri awardee and eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal has died of Covid-19, a statement posted on his Twitter handle said.

Aggarwal (62), who was the former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was admitted to the AIIMS here and was on ventilator support since last week.

According to the statement, he passed away at 11.30 pm on Monday after a "lengthy battle with Covid-19".

"Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned," the statement said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
AIIMS
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

DH Toon | Posters critical of PM Modi kick up a row

DH Toon | Posters critical of PM Modi kick up a row

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

 