Emirates Group Security, GMRAA to offer airport security training

Aviation training providers Emirates Group Security (EGS) and GMR Aviation Academy (GMRAA), on Monday, decided to jointly promote cooperation for the development and exchange of information, technical expertise, and experiences in aviation security.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two companies, they will jointly offer more than 75 aviation and security courses in both online and conventional classroom settings – certificates, diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate – to thousands of professionals in India as well as in the Middle East and Asian regions.

The aim will be to educate and train aviation security personnel to plan, coordinate, and implement a broad range of airport security measures in accordance with national and international legislation, in a bid to address new and emerging challenges being faced by the industry, a GMR Group statement said.

The efforts are part of wider critical initiatives to support the safe restoration of mobility and air travel across different regions, it said.

“By investing in our workforce, and the global aviation community, we can bridge the gap between borders and create a tight-knit network of individuals capable of rising to any challenge,” Dr Abdulla Al Hashimi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates Group Security, said.

“Our association with the Emirates team will support us to showcase our mettle in the Middle-eastern/ Asian region. The customisation of the programme will help in assimilating and up-skilling of the aviation professionals and empower them to become good leaders,” said Ashwani Lohani, CEO of GMR Services Business.