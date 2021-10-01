Encounter breaks out in Shopian, one terrorist neutralised

Encounter breaks out in Rakhama area of Shopian

The operation is underway

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 01 2021, 06:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 06:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

An encounter broke out at the Rakhama area of Shopian and police and security forces neutralised one unidentified terrorist. The operation is still underway. More details are awaited.

