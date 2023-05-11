Envoys of US, Qatar, Monaco present credentials to President Murmu

Envoys of the United States of America (USA), Qatar and Monaco presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday.
Those who presented their credentials were Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the USA, Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir, Ambassador of the State of Qatar, and Didier Gamerdinger, Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
