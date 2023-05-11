US, Qatar, Monaco envoys present credentials to Murmu

Envoys of US, Qatar, Monaco present credentials to President Murmu

Among those who presented their credentials, was also Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the USA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2023, 17:46 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 17:46 ist
Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the USA with President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

Envoys of the United States of America (USA), Qatar and Monaco presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday.

Those who presented their credentials were Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the USA, Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir, Ambassador of the State of Qatar, and Didier Gamerdinger, Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

India News
Droupadi Murmu

