Ex A-G Rohatgi, other counsel refuse to appear for Chinese company

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Wednesday declared that he would not represent the company that prepared the mobile application 'TikTok' in a court, a day after the Union government's action to ban 59 Chinese Apps in the country.

Senior advocate Rohatgi, and other counsel Rajiv Nayar and Aman Sinha also expressed their unwillingness to appear for ByteDance, the manufacturer of the video-sharing application during such tense times, following the bloody clash with the Chinese Army that claimed lives of 20 India soldiers at East Ladakh.

Nayar told a TV channel that his conscience does not allow to argue for a Chinese company. Sinha also tweeted that he was asked by a junior lawyer to appear for TikTok which he has "flatly refused".

Senior advocate A M Singhvi had earlier appeared for Chinese company ByteDance (India) Technology Pvt Ltd.