External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on bilateral visit

Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on bilateral visit

The aim of the visit is to deepen India's ties with the oil-rich Gulf nation

PTI
PTI, Kuwait City,
  • Jun 10 2021, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 10:06 ist
External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar. Credit: PTI Photo

External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait on a bilateral visit early on Thursday.

According to diplomatic sources, the aim of the visit is to deepen India's ties with the oil-rich Gulf nation.

It comes nearly three months after the two countries decided to establish a joint ministerial commission to formulate a framework to strengthen ties in sectors like energy, trade, investment, manpower and labour and information technology.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah visited India in March during which both sides decided to set up the joint commission.

"Hon'ble External Affairs Minister of India His Excellency Dr S Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on a bilateral visit and was received by the Ambassador," the Indian Embassy there tweeted on Thursday with the hashtag 'India Kuwait Friendship'.

Kuwait has been supporting India in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic by supplying relief material as well as medical oxygen.

Indian Navy ships have brought a large quantity of medical oxygen from Kuwait in the last few weeks.

