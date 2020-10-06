Extraordinary circumstances forced Hathras victim's late-night cremation: UP Govt tells SC

The Uttar Pradesh government in an affidavit to the Supreme Court, which is hearing the case against on CBI or SIT probe into the Hathras case said, "False narrative at the behest of vested interests gaining momentum," asking the apex court to allow a CBI investigation to ensure that "false narratives do not interfere in the course of the investigation."

"Hathras victim was cremated at night with to avoid large scale violence in the morning. There were intelligence reports of the issue being exploited to give a caste/communal colour," the UP govt told SC in the affidavit.

It also added that certain section of media and political parties were attempting to incite caste, communal riots over the issue.

UP Govt also told the SC that all four accused -Sandeep, Luvkush(19), Ravi (35) and Ramu (28) have been arrested under Sec 307(attempt to murder), 376D(gangrape) of IPC and Section 3(2)(v) of SC/ST Act and are lodged in Aligarh jail.

The affidavit added that there were no signs suggestive of rape. "The provisional medical report of JJ Medical Hospital Aligarh did not have prima facie findings of rape."

The samples were sent to FSL Agra, which gave its final opinion ruling out rape.

