Farmers' protest: Delhi traffic hit; avoid these routes

Farmers' protest: Delhi Traffic Police informs commuters about closed routes

On Wednesday, farmer leaders rejected a government proposal to amend the new agri laws

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 10 2020, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 12:04 ist
ehicles of farmers parked on the highway at the Singhu border during 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the continuing deadlock between farmers and the Centre over the new agri laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday took to Twitter to inform commuters about routes closed for traffic in view of thousands of protesters camping at the city's borders.

The police also advised people to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Tikri and Dhansa borders are still closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement, it said.

Those travelling to Haryana can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, the police said in a tweet.

The closure of borders has also resulted in heavy traffic on alternative routes.

Farmers' protest live updates on DH

On Wednesday, farmer leaders rejected a government proposal to amend the new agri laws, and announced they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalating it to a nationwide protest on December 14.

This comes after the sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was cancelled.

The farmer leaders have been adamant on their demand to scrap the laws, which they say will lead to dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and mandis that ensure earning.

The government has been defending these laws, saying they will benefit the farmers in the long run and raise their incomes. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

farmers
Farm Bills
Protests
Delhi
Delhi Traffic Police
Haryana
MSP

