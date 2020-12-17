Farmers' protest live updates: SC hints at panel to break deadlock; protesters say no solution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday was of the view that the government's negotiations with the protesting farmers have "not worked apparently" and said it will form a committee having representatives of both the sides to resolve the deadlock but the agitating leaders dismissed it as no solution. Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points for 21 days on the trot, causing the closure of several routes. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Modi govt continuously working for farmers' benefits: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government is continuously working for the interests of the country's farmers.
Read more
Farmers prepare 'langar' for fellow farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Activist P V Rajagopal offers to mediate between protesting farmers, Centre
Noted social activist P V Rajagopal on Wednesday offered to mediate between the agitating farmers and the government on the issue of three new farm laws, and said he would embark on a foot-march from Morena to Delhi on Thursday in support of the cultivators.
Read more
Forming new committee no solution: Protesting farmer leaders on SC suggestion
Protesting farmer unions Wednesday said constituting a new panel to break the stalemate on the three new agri laws, as indicated by the Supreme Court, is not a solution as they want a complete withdrawal of the legislations.
Read more
OPINION | Legal considerations of agri reforms
Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy. The Government of India recently enacted three core agricultural legislations – The Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Bill, The Farmer’s (Empowerment & Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Read more
Unable to bear 'farmers' plight', Sikh cleric shoots himself dead
A Sikh preacher supporting the farmers' agitation against the Centre's agriculture laws allegedly committed suicide near the Singhu border in Delhi on Wednesday, police said.
Read more
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the farmers' protests.
Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points for 21 days on the trot, causing the closure of several routes. Hearing the matter, the Supreme Court said it will form a committee to resolve the dispute.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is leading the government side in the negotiations, said the ongoing agitation at Delhi's borders is limited to one state and farmers of Punjab are being "misled" by the Opposition. He, however, expressed hope that there will be a solution "soon" to the ongoing impasse.
Protesting farmer unions said constituting a new panel to break the stalemate on the three new farm lawsis not a solution as they want a complete withdrawal of the legislation. They also said the government should have formed a committee of farmers and others before thelawswere enacted by Parliament.
(PTI)