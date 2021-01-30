Farmers' protest news updates: Farmers to hold 'Sadbhavna Diwas' today; observe day-long fast

Days after the Republic Day chaos, the agitating farmers are planning to hold 'Sadbhavna Diwas' today on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary and observe a day-long fast. The Delhi Police on Friday evening arrested 44 people after a clash broke out between farmers and a large group of 'local residents' during which Alipur SHO was attacked with a sword. Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police in the national capital during the tractor rally on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws after camping at Delhi's borders for over two months. The 11th round of talks with the farmers had ended in a deadlock after they had turned down the “best offer” made by the government to suspend the three farm laws for 18 months. Stay tuned for more updates.
People shout anti-farmers slogans and wave India's flags as police officers try to stop them, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi, India January 29, 2021 | Reuters
Punjab CM condemns Singhu border violence
“Were they really locals?” asked the chief minister, seeking a proper investigation to identify the "trouble-makers" and ascertain where they came from.
Read more
Hazare announces indefinite fast against farm laws, suspends it hours later
Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday said he won't be proceeding with the indefinite fast against the new farm laws and claimed that the Central government has agreed to some of his demands.
Read more
PM Modi weakening India by attacking farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Tension at Singhu border as farmers and group of men clash
Tension prevailed at Singhu border, one of the main sites of farmers' protest, on Friday as police used tear gas and resorted to baton charge after protesters and a large number of men claiming to be local residents clashed and hurled stones at each other.
Read more
Amit Shah defers visit to Bengal amid farmers' protest at Delhi's borders
Sources did not give the reason for the deferment of his trip during which he was to address two rallies on Saturday and Sunday, but it comes as farmers have intensified their protests against three farm laws amid incidents of clashes with "locals" at some places.
Read more
Farmers to hold 'Sadbhavna Diwas' on January 30, observe day-long fast
Farmers protesting the Centre's new agri laws will observe 'Sadbhavna Diwas' on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on January 30 and hold a day-long fast, farm leaders said on Friday, and asserted that their agitation will gain strength as farmers in large numbers will join them in the days ahead.
Read more