Farm leaders observe fast on Gandhi's death anniversary

Farmers' protest: Union leaders observe day-long fast on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

Leaders slammed the Centre and accused it of trying to 'destroy' their 'peaceful' agitation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2021, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 13:59 ist
Farmers raise slogans at Ghazipur border as they observe a hunger strike on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Farmer leaders agitating against the Centre's new agri laws are observing 'Sadbhavana Diwas' on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on Saturday and holding a day-long fast at the various protest sites.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, a senior member of Samkyukt Kisan Morcha -- an umbrella body of farmer unions -- said the ongoing agitation will gain strength as farmers in large numbers will join them in coming days.

During a press conference on Friday, the leaders slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre and accused it of trying to "destroy" their "peaceful" agitation.

The farmer leaders claimed that the number of agitators at all the protest venues including Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders is swelling after the police allegedly tried to remove farmer leader Rakesh Tikait from Ghazipur border on Thursday night. 

